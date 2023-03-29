Land-for-jobs case: Supplementary chargesheet in 2-3 weeks, CBI tells court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday submitted before a Delhi court on Wednesday that the supplementary chargesheet in the land for job case is under process and will be filed in two to three weeks.

The court taking note of the submission of the counsel, listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court was hearing the case filed against RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others accused for providing jobs as substitute in the Indian Railways in consideration for land.

Rabri (68) and Misa (46) had appeared before the court while Lalu (74) had moved an application seeking exemption from appearance which was allowed.

Special judge Geetanjli Goel inquired from the counsel appearing for CBI that by when is the agency filing the supplementary chargesheet in the matter.

The counsel for CBI submitted that the supplementary chargesheet is under process and it will be filed within two to three weeks.

The court taking note of the submission of the counsel, listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

The court had earlier taken cognizance on the chargesheet filed in the matter and granted regular bail to all the accused on February 27.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet in the case, which the court had taken cognizance of, alleging that Lalu Yadav along with his family members and a few public workers had provided jobs to people as substitutes in Group D posts in railways between 2004 and 2009 in consideration for the sale of their land to the family members of Lalu.

It was further alleged in the chargesheet filed by CBI that the land purchased by Lalu’s family members was done at prices lower than the prevalent circle rates, even though the going market value of the land was significantly greater.

The court had while taking cognizance on the chargesheet on February 27 noted that the chargesheet shows commission of offences under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged documents) IPC (Indian Penal Code) and sections 8 (bribing of a public servant), 9 (bribing a public servant by organization), 11 (public servant obtaining undue advantage), 12 (abetment of offence), 13 (2) (criminal misconduct) read with section 13 (1) (d) of PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act, 1988.