‘Lanka has been won’: BJP leader calls Rahul Gandhi Ravana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Surpanakha

BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Ravana and Surpanakha, the characters from the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh, who represents the Bairia assembly constituency in Ballia district, also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lord Ram.

Ravana is described as the demon king of Lanka in the Ramayana and Surpanakha as his sister in the epic.

Singh made the comments in response to a query related to the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress’ general secretary of eastern UP, a politically crucial state, last week.

“When the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana was about to begin, Ravana had sent his sister Surpanakha. It appears that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in the role of Ravana and PM Modi in the role of Ram. Rahul, who will be in the role of Ravana, has fielded his sister Surpanakha. Believe me, Lanka has been won,” Singh said while interacting with reporters on Wednesday.

His comments came after a poster by the Congress’ state unit in Bihar showed Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram.

The MLA also said that the Congress party will not win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress is a sinking boat. It won in Rajasthan, MP (Madhya Pradesh) because of SC/ST act. It will not enjoy that kind of support elsewhere,” he said.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 14:28 IST