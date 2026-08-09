Laser light disorients Malaysia Airlines pilot approaching Kolkata airport; flight circles before landing

A Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 159 passengers faced a problem while approaching Kolkata airport for landing after the pilot was distracted by a laser beam.

Flight MH-184, operating from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata, was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday. (Representational Image) (REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

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Flight MH-184, operating from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata, was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday.

When the aircraft was around eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, PTI reported, citing sources.

The aircraft eventually landed safely at around 11.25 pm. All passengers and crew members were reported safe.

The aircraft could not land at the scheduled time and had to circle in the sky after the laser flash reportedly affected the pilot's vision, momentarily disorienting him.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Training plane skids while landing at Baramati, where Ajit Pawar died in crash Complaint lodged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Training plane skids while landing at Baramati, where Ajit Pawar died in crash Complaint lodged {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, the Kolkata airport authorities lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station.

Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially affect aircraft operations, PTI report added.

He said the matter has been brought to the notice of police authorities, who are investigating the case.

Earlier laser beam incidents

Pilots have previously raised concerns over laser beams affecting their vision during take-off and landing.

During the 2025 Durga Puja festivities, laser lights used near the Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal reportedly raised concerns among pilots, following which the laser show was stopped.

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Intense laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot’s vision, causing distraction and even effects similar to temporary blindness, posing a safety risk during the critical stages of take-off and landing.

Training aircraft skids in Baramati

A training aircraft operated by a private company crash-landed near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said. No casualties were reported, they said.

The mishap occurred around 12:30 pm, it is learnt. This comes seven months after the then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP was killed in a crash during a landing attempt at the Baramati airstrip.

“We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other problems. It is too early to comment on anything,” a senior police official said on the training aircraft mishap, as per news agency PTI.

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At the same airstrip, in January, Ajit Pawar and four others were killed as their Learjet 45 aircraft crashed in what was the second attempt at landing.