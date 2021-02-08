Last active case recovers, Daman and Diu becomes free of Covid-19

The union territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli became free of Covid-19 on Monday after the only active case of the coronavirus disease recovered, PTI reported.

The news agency quoted health officials to report that the number of active cases of Covid-19 has now dropped to zero in Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The UT, which recorded 3,370 positive cases, saw 3,368 people recover. Two patients died, the officials said.

The union territory, along with a few other states and UTs, has led a remarkable turnaround in India’s Covid-19 trajectory. It has been witnessing gradual decrease in the number of fatalities linked to Covid-19, and in Januay-end, reported a single death in a week, according to the Union health ministry.

In the first week of February, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam did not report Covid-19-linked death, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination drive is going strong in the country with 60 lakh people getting inoculated till Monday evening. Lauding the milestone, the health ministry said that India reached the mark in 24 days, the fastest in the world.

The United States took 26 days to reach this mark, whereas the United Kingdom achieved it in 46 days, it underlined.

Ten states accounted for 75.12 per cent of the total beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday.

India on Monday reported 84 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease. This is the 10th day in a row that India has recorded less than 150 daily Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said. The number of active cases shrunk to 1,48,609 which is 1.37 per cent of the total infections, it added.

Seventeen states and union territories did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the 24 hour period till Monday 8 am, the ministry said.