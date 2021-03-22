Home / India News / Last date to link Aadhaar card and PAN on March 31. Details here
Last date to link Aadhaar card and PAN on March 31. Details here

Here is how you can link Aadhaar card to PAN using the income tax department’s portal, though SMS or manually
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The government has amended rules which allows people to use their Aadhaar number for know-your-customer (KYC) requirement even if their current address does not match with the address mentioned in their Aadhaar card.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

The last date to link your Permanent Account Number to your Aadhaar card is set for March 31 and a failure to do so could result in the PAN card becoming inoperative from April 1. Additionally, the central government will also impose a penalty of 10,000 on people who fail to link the documents as per Section 272B of the income tax act. The central government extended the deadline to link both the documents several times because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unless the deadline is extended again, all Aadhaar cards need to be linked to PAN by the end of this month.

Here is how you can link Aadhaar card to PAN:

Using the income tax department’s portal

Step 1: Visit the income tax department’s e-filing portal: http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ section on the left.

Step 3: Fill in the PAN number, Aadhaar number, name and the CAPTCHA.

Step 4: Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option. The income tax department will validate your details, thereafter your PAN- Aadhaar linking will be completed.

Using SMS service

The documents can also be linked by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number after typing UIDPAN and clicking send. The format for the SMS is: Type UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number), put space (10-digit PAN) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

Linking Aadhaar card with PAN manually

In order to link the documents manually, visit a service centre for your PAN card and fill the ‘Annexure-I’ form. Attach the form with a copy of the PAN and Aadhaar cards. For linking the documents manually, a prescribed fee is charged, unlike the online linking which is free.

