Home / India News / Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India

Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India

In the Indian sub-continent, the annularity phases will be seen within a narrow path grazing the southern Indian peninsula.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 08:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.
The annular solar eclipse, the last one of the year, has begun. The beginning of the eclipse will be first seen from the Arabian sea coast of Oman at around 7:59 hours IST and the annular eclipse will become first visible in west of Baharain at 09:06 hours IST, Debiprosad Duari, the Director, Research and Academic of MP Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, MP Birla Planetarium, said.

In the Indian sub-continent, the annularity phases will be seen within a narrow path grazing the southern Indian peninsula through Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu before crossing the Bay of Bengal for northern Sri Lanka.

The people of the southern part of the country will see a greater part of the partial solar eclipse because of the geometry of the eclipse path. But every Indian will get an opportunity to see at least a partial eclipse.

In India the maximum duration of the annularity phases will be just over 3 minutes, said Duari.

Thursday’s eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon’s apparent diametre is smaller than that of the Sun’s and blocks most of the Sun’s light. This causes the Sun to look like a ring (annulus) of fire, Debiprosad Duari, the Director, Research and Academic of MP Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, MP Birla Planetarium, said.

Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
In UP, families allege forced burials, say police covering up excess
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
Teachers drink inside Bihar govt school, video goes viral
College teacher suspended, varsity student expelled for anti-CAA protests
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Delhi employees to get health checks paid by state govt
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
