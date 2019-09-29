Lata Mangeshkar is ‘special guest’ at PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

india

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar featured on the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar joined Narendra Modi just a day after celebrating her 90th birthday on September 28.

“I have a very special guest joining us today during #MannKiBaat. Do tune in at 11 AM,” PM Narendra Modi had tweeted earlier.

Earlier, former US President Barack Obama featured on Mann Ki Baat as a special guest on the broadcast in January 2015. He shared his insights regarding how to achieve one’s life goals and shared some of his personal stories.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on October 2014 following PM Modi’s coming into power that year. The monthly radio programme was temporarily discontinued ahead of 2019 general elections following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The programme resumed on June 30 this year following BJP’s landmark victory and PM Modi’s reelection.

After September 2015, toll free phone lines were introduced so that people from all over the country could speak to the PM. It also aimed at connecting more people to the PM, especially the differently-abled.

The monthly radio programme is broadcasted on the entire All India Radio network and Doordarshan. The official Youtube channels of the Prime Ministers’ Office and Information and Broadcasting Ministry also live-streams PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.

