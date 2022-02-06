Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92, state funeral for legendary singer
india news

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92, state funeral for legendary singer

Lata Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee, had suffered a multi organ failure last night, following which her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited her at the hospital.
File photo of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.(HTArchive)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 11:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92 on Sunday after suffering a multi organ failure last night. 

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said Mangeshkar's last rites would be performed with full state honours. The central government announced a two-day national mourning in her memory with the National Flag flying at half-mast till Monday.

Authorities at the Breach Candi Hospital said the iconic singer, known as the 'Nightingale of India', passed away at 8.12am. Arrangements are now being made to take her body to Shivaji Park where it will be kept for public homage.

N Santhanam, chief executive officer of of Breach Candy Hospital, said the singer's family plans to keep her mortal remains at her residence Prabhu Kunj for two hours and from there to Shivaji Park before cremation. 

Earlier, Santhanam said, “Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital as a Covid patient. Covid was treated, but due to post Covid complications she passed away.”

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus disease in January. She was on the ventilator for weeks, taken off it on January 28 as she showed signs of improvement.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was among the first top politicians to share the news on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Marathi, “The era is over.”

On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

Her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital late Saturday night to meet the ailing singer. 

(With agency inputs)

