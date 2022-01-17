Lata Mangeshkar still under observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under treatment in the ICU of a city hospital here, the doctor treating her said on Sunday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.

Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI, “She continues to be in the ICU and is under treatment”.

Later in the day amid speculation that Mangeshkar’s condition was deteriorating, a spokesperson for the veteran singer denied media reports, calling them “false news”.

“It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the health condition of the melody queen was “improving”.

“Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to the authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health,” Tope told reporters in Jalna.

After discussing with her family members, the Breach Candy Hospital can update about the health of the veteran singer, Tope said.

Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah had on Thursday said the singer was doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.