Vishwanath Pratap Singh’s life-sized statue to be installed in Chennai

ByDivya Chandrababu
Apr 21, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said the statue is meant to express the gratitude of the Tamil society towards the late former Prime Minister

A life-sized statue of late former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh will be installed in Chennai, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin has said. “It is meant to express the gratitude of the Tamil society towards him,” said Stalin in the state assembly on Thursday.

Vishwanath Pratap Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Stalin described Singh as a guardian of social justice. He said Singh trusted his father, M Karunanidhi, like a brother. Stalin said Singh did not belong to a backward community but ensured the 27% quota for them in jobs and educational institutes by implementing the Mandal Commission recommendations.

“Kalaignar [Karunanidhi ] passed a resolution in this same assembly thanking Singh and the National Front government for implementing the Mandal recommendations,” said Stalin. “With his landmark decision, Singh heralded a socio-political revolution…Singh also praised Kalaignar for supporting him.”

Stalin referred to Singh’s contributions including the creation of the Cauvery Water Tribunal, the naming of Chennai airport’s international terminal after ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder C N Annadurai and the domestic terminal after Congress stalwart K Kamaraj.

In September 1988, Karunanidhi hosted a rally of seven parties in Chennai where the National Front was launched.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

congress chief minister tamil nadu dravida munnetra kazhagam rally statue chennai chennai airport mandal commission quota + 8 more
