Vishwanath Pratap Singh’s life-sized statue to be installed in Chennai

A life-sized statue of late former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh will be installed in Chennai, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin has said. “It is meant to express the gratitude of the Tamil society towards him,” said Stalin in the state assembly on Thursday. Vishwanath Pratap Singh. (HT PHOTO)

Stalin described Singh as a guardian of social justice. He said Singh trusted his father, M Karunanidhi, like a brother. Stalin said Singh did not belong to a backward community but ensured the 27% quota for them in jobs and educational institutes by implementing the Mandal Commission recommendations.

“Kalaignar [Karunanidhi ] passed a resolution in this same assembly thanking Singh and the National Front government for implementing the Mandal recommendations,” said Stalin. “With his landmark decision, Singh heralded a socio-political revolution…Singh also praised Kalaignar for supporting him.”

Stalin referred to Singh’s contributions including the creation of the Cauvery Water Tribunal, the naming of Chennai airport’s international terminal after ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder C N Annadurai and the domestic terminal after Congress stalwart K Kamaraj.

In September 1988, Karunanidhi hosted a rally of seven parties in Chennai where the National Front was launched.

