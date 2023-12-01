Latest india news News: Today’s Live Updates 01-Dec-2023
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 04:46 PMRahul Gandhi in Kerala pushes for more women leaders in Congress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for greater representation of women within the party, setting a target of having 50% women as chief ministers within the next 10 years. Speaking at a convention of the Kerala Mahila Congress, Gandhi highlighted the need for more women in leadership positions and said that there are many women within the party who possess the necessary qualities to be chief ministers. He criticized the Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu right-wing nationalist organization, for its lack of inclusion of women, distinguishing the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi also criticized the BJP-led government for delaying the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 04:17 PMPM Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed that India host the 33rd Conference of Parties (COP33) in 2028. COP is a global climate summit held annually to discuss and address climate change issues. The proposal was made during Modi's speech at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. India has been actively working towards reducing its carbon emissions and addressing climate change challenges. Hosting COP33 in India would provide an opportunity for the country to showcase its efforts and contribute to global climate action. Further details and updates on the proposal are expected in the coming days.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 04:09 PM‘India struck a great balance between ecology and economy’: PM Modi at COP28
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's ability to strike a balance between ecology and economy during his speech at the COP28 summit in Dubai. He highlighted that despite India being home to 17% of the world's population, its contribution to global carbon emissions is less than 4%. Modi also stated that India is on track to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 04:08 PMCyclone ‘Michaung’ to make landfall in Chennai; here's how it got its name
The India Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ in the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. This cyclone is anticipated to make landfall along the north Tamil Nadu coast, specifically the cities of Chennai and Machilipatnam, around December 4. The weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert over Tamil Nadu, coastal and interior Andhra Pradesh for Sunday and Monday. ‘Michaung’ is named after a suggestion provided by Myanmar. It means strength and resilience. Upon formation, cyclone Michuang will become the fourth Bay of Bengal cyclonic storm and the sixth cyclone formed in the Indian Ocean in 2023.