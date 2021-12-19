Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Latest terrorist killings reveal Pakistan hell-bent on disturbing peace in Kashmir: Top cop
india news

Latest terrorist killings reveal Pakistan hell-bent on disturbing peace in Kashmir: Top cop

Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Srinagar within 33 days, said Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar.
A number of foreign militants are currently active in north Kashmir districts, said police sources.(Representational image.)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Police said the latest killing of three Pakistani terrorists in Srinagar in about a month revealed the neighbouring country is hell-bent on disturbing peace in Kashmir valley.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar spoke to the media after a terrorist was gunned down in the Harwan area of Srinagar on Sunday in a joint operation. Kumar said all the killed men were involved in several terror crimes, including attacks on police and security forces and civilian killings.

“Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Srinagar within 33 days. They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on police and security forces and civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in the Valley, especially in Srinagar,” the top police officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In an earlier update, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said the slain terrorist has been identified as one Saifulla alias Abu Khalid, who was a resident of Pakistan's Karachi and affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Kumar said the terrorist had infiltrated India back in 2016 and was active in Harwan over the past few years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srinagar
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP