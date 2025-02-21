Law min bats for philanthropy in justice reforms

New Delhi Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday emphasised that social injustice can be addressed through the creation of a philanthropic society. Meghwal highlighted renowned lawyer Chittaranjan Das’ transition from criminal justice to social justice through his philanthropic work. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the launch of the KK Luthra and Nirmal Luthra Centre for Comparative Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Studies at OP Jindal Global University, Meghwal cited the example of renowned lawyer Chittaranjan (CR) Das, who defended Sri Aurobindo Ghose in the Alipore Bomb case without being formally engaged.

Meghwal highlighted Das’ transition from criminal justice to social justice through his philanthropic work.

“A British judge questioned his presence, asking whether Ghose had engaged Das. Das responded that he was there to ensure justice, not for professional gain. Through this, he advanced from the criminal justice system to social justice,” Meghwal said.

The event, marking the announcement of the Centre as a global hub for interdisciplinary research, dialogue, and advocacy in criminal law and justice, was attended by Supreme Court judge Sanjay Karol, former attorney general KK Venugopal, former Supreme Court judge AK Sikri, and other legal luminaries.

The Centre will be established through a fully endowed fund by the Nirmal Luthra Foundation and the Luthra family, including Supreme Court lawyers Sidharth Luthra, Ketaki Goswami, Geeta Luthra, and Dr. Meera Luthra.

Justice Sanjay Karol, a key speaker at the event, expressed concern over the widening gap between the wealthy and the poor, stressing that a comparative study of criminal law could promote equality and improve access to justice for marginalized communities.

“While India has made remarkable economic progress, the stark reality is that the divide between the haves and have-nots has widened in recent years. Many communities face systemic discrimination, and wealth is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few,” said justice Karol.

He added that comparing different legal systems could help scholars identify best practices to promote fairness and justice. “A comparative approach would not only highlight disparities but also foster an exchange of ideas, leading to a more equitable criminal justice system.”