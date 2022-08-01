Lawyer representing masjid committee in Gyanvapi case dies of cardiac arrest

Senior advocate Abhaynath Yadav, 60, who led the team of lawyers for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the Gyanvapi mosque case, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday night. The committee manages the mosque.

Yadav, a resident of Pandeypur in Varanasi who had been practising for over 35 years, is survived by his widow, son, and two daughters. His family said Yadav was declared as brought dead at a private hospital where he was rushed to after he complained of chest pain around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Yadav completed arguments in the Varanasi district court in the Gyanvapi case last month. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee joint secretary SM Yasin was among those who expressed grief over Yadav’s demise.

The Varanasi district court last month resumed its hearing on a plea of the committee challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for unhindered rights to pray to Hindu idols installed within the mosque complex.

