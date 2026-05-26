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Lawyer seeks to register Cockroach Janta Party separately from US-based founder

Sudhir Jakhar, the lawyer calling himself the party’s national convener, submitted the application to the ECI secretary

Updated on: May 26, 2026 01:57 pm IST
By Harsh Yadav
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A lawyer from Haryana’s Panipat has filed an application with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to register the online satirical collective Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in his own name, separately from its US-based founder Abhijeet Dipke, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. (X)

Sudhir Jakhar, the lawyer calling himself the party’s national convener, submitted the application to the ECI secretary for registration under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act. The application carries the CJP’s cockroach logo and Jakhar’s designation as a lawyer. A Jakhar-registered CJP could claim its social media handles.

The CJP was launched this month amid outrage over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s remarks on unemployed youth. “There are youngsters, like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists, and other activists, and they start attacking everyone.”

The CJP’s X account was withheld in India on Thursday last, five days after its launch. The CJP emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing online trends. Its Instagram account reportedly surpassed the follower count of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thousands of users signed up through online membership forms.

They differ from CJP’s original five demands, including no Rajya Sabha seats for retired Chief Justices, prosecution under anti-terror law for vote deletions, 50% women’s reservation in Parliament and Cabinet, cancellation of media licences of billionaire industrialists, and a 20-year ban on political defectors.

The ECI has the authority to determine a registered party’s authorised office-bearers under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. It exercised the power when the Shiv Sena and the National Congress Party split.

If approved, CJP could become a Registered Unrecognised Political Party, the category Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had when it won 108 of 234 seats and formed the government in Tamil Nadu this month. The Aam Aadmi Party was in the same category when it came to power in Delhi in 2013.

The party’s cockroach symbol is unlikely to be approved. The ECI bars such symbols, with the sole exceptions being the lion and the elephant. Free symbols list 164 items, including a noodle bowl, a pressure cooker, and a baby walker. It does not include an insect.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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