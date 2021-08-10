Lawyers of Lalu, other accused seek adjournment in Doranda treasury case

Citing difficulty in arguing in a virtual court due to voluminous documents and a high number of witnesses to be examined, the lawyers of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and other co-accused have prayed before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi to adjourn the hearing in Doranda treasury case. The case is related to the fodder scam.

The prosecution completed its arguments on August 7 and the defence was to cross examine witnesses next. However, lawyers of 89 out of 110 accused currently on trial in the case prayed before the court on Monday to defer the hearing.

The special court has directed the CBI to file its reply by August 11, the next date fixed by the court to hear the matter.

“The prosecution has produced 570 witnesses besides exhibiting around 4,000 documents. We have prayed before the court that it would be difficult for the defence to make its arguments in virtual mode. We also want to produce documents before the court. The honourable high court has also given relief in other cases on similar grounds,” said Prabhat Kumar, counsel of Lalu Prasad.

CBI counsel BMP Singh, while refusing to share details on the details of their reply, said they would oppose the defence plea.

The case is related to fraudulent withdrawal of ₹139.35 crore from Ranchi’s Doranda treasury during 1995-96. Its charge sheet was filed in 2005. Of the different fodder scam cases, the aforesaid case---numbering RC 47 (A)/96---is the biggest case as it involves maximum number of accused (170), highest amount of alleged defalcation money and highest number of prosecution witnesses.

The CBI had filed charge sheet against 170 accused in this case, but 70 of them, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, died during the course of trial. Currently, only 110 accused, including Lalu Prasad are facing trial.

The RJD chief is currently out on bail after his conviction in three separate fodder scam cases in quick succession. However, if convicted in the Doranda treasury case, he could go back to jail.