Lawyers rally behind INDIA bloc's anti-CEC stir, join oppn march in large numbers | WATCH

Visuals showed a heavy gathering of lawyers along with security personnel outside the Supreme Court on Monday amid protests in Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Senior Advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, along with lawyers, heads to the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

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The developments come amid political friction in the national capital, with opposition parties staging protests in the streets. Follow live updates on the Delhi protests here.

Deep Dive Why did lawyers join the INDIA bloc protest outside the Supreme Court? The lawyers joined demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter deletions and irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders also filed a petition challenging the issue. What did the INDIA bloc ask the Supreme Court to do about SIR voter deletions? The petition raised alleged discrepancies in voter deletions and sought records of the Election Commission’s decisions, along with an independent probe. It named the Election Commission and the three election commissioners as respondents. Can lawyers take part in protests outside the Supreme Court? CJI Surya Kant said lawyers have the right to participate in peaceful protests at designated locations. His observations followed concerns raised in court about lawyers being detained during demonstrations.

Also Read | CJI steps in as Delhi Police detain lawyers, women advocates outside top court

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'Matter of principle, not a protest': Abhishek Manu Singhvi

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi outlined the collective decision taken by multiple opposition parties to approach the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi outlined the collective decision taken by multiple opposition parties to approach the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

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"It's very simple. There is no protest march; we are going on a matter of principle. All diverse political parties to file the petition before the Supreme Court," Singhvi said.

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Also Read | CJI Surya Kant intervenes after Supreme Court Bar Association flags lawyers' detention amid CJP protest crackdown, secures release

Opposition leaders file petition in SC

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Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and others on Monday filed a petition in the top court over alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. The petition is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by Gandhi along with Congress president and Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party President and MP Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, MCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Bashir, as reported by HT.

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The petition has been filed through advocate S Prasanna and names the Election Commission of India (ECI) along with CEC Kumar and the two commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, as respondents.

SC says lawyers have right to join peaceful protests

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday emphasised that every lawyer has the right to participate in peaceful protests at designated locations, according to news agency PTI.

The observations were made when a bench was told by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan that lawyers were detained and that there were instances of "police excesses" during demonstrations against the CEC, it added.

(with inputs from agencies)