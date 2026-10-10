CJI Surya Kant intervenes after Supreme Court Bar Association flags lawyers' detention amid CJP protest crackdown, secures release

SCBA president Pradeep Rai initially flagged the issue on X at 11:30 am, describing the detention of top court advocates directly from their chambers as alarming. Later, Rai shared an update confirming that Chief Justice of India Surya Kant promptly intervened and directed the release of the detained lawyers.

Some lawyers were reportedly detained, on Saturday, during a crackdown in Delhi over a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The detention of the lawyers sparked a swift pushback from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

"The detention of Supreme Court advocates from their chambers is deeply disturbing. We are mentioning this urgently before the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India. Arbitrary detention and intimidation of advocates will not be tolerated. I demand immediate release of the lawyers," Rai posted on X.

A few hours later, in a subsequent post on X, Rai thanked the CJI for his intervention into the reported detention of several advocates, and added, "I also spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sachin Sharma, who assured me that, as per the information available to him, no lawyer had been detained. He further assured me that if any lawyer was in custody or detention, they would be released immediately upon the details being provided."

"We are informed that all the lawyers have now been released. However, if any lawyer is still in custody or detention, their name and details may kindly be shared with us immediately so that the matter can be taken up and their release ensured without any further delay," Rai said.

"At the same time, I strongly urge the concerned authorities to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future and that the dignity, safety and professional independence of members of the Bar are always respected. Lawyers must be able to discharge their professional duties without fear or intimidation," the SCBA president continued.