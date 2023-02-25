LCA Tejas set to debut at air exercises in UAE

The indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas is set to debut in a multilateral air exercise in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Air Force said on Saturday. The IAF is taking part in the exercise with five LCAs and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

An IAF contingent consisting of 110 air warriors arrived at the Al Dhafra air base in the UAE on Saturday to take part in Exercise Desert Flag VIII, the IAF said. The exercise is scheduled from February 27 to March 17.

“This is the first occasion when the LCA Tejas shall participate in an international flying exercise outside India. Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which air forces from UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Republic of Korea, and the US would also be participating. The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter engagements and learn from the best practices of various air forces,” the air force said in a statement.

Tejas was to debut in an air exercise abroad last year. It was scheduled to take part in the multinational air exercise Cobra Warrior 22 at Waddington in the UK from March 6 to 27, 2022. However, the exercise was cancelled due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The LCA has taken part in several air shows abroad, but never participated in a combat exercise in a foreign country.

India believes the aircraft holds good export potential. It is in talks with Egypt and Argentina for the possible sale of the fighter plane to their air forces, as the country sharpens its focus on getting a toehold in foreign markets and boosting its defence exports. India has set a target of achieving defence exports worth $5 billion by 2025.

The IAF has inducted several of the 40 earlier variants of LCA, ordered 83 improved Mk-1A variants in 2021, and is now looking at ordering the newest variant of the aircraft, LCA Mk-2.

In 2021, the defence ministry awarded a ₹48,000-crore contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 83 LCA Mk-1A jets for the IAF. The first Mk-1A aircraft will be delivered in February 2024, with the rest slated to join the combat fleet by 2029. Last year, the government gave its nod for developing the LCA Mk-2, a platform that will form an important element of future air combat.