Leaders from across nations, party lines pay homage to PM’s mother

New Delhi: Several world leaders and those across the political spectrum in India on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, with Union home minister Amit Shah saying “her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu were among world leaders who offered their tributes to Heeraben and condolences to PM Modi.

Heeraben passed away at the age of 99 at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning, two days after she was admitted there. Prime Minister Modi performed the last rites in Gandhinagar later in the day.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif said.

“PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace,” Kishida tweeted.

Netanyahu also offered his condolences to Modi on social media. “My dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May she rest in peace and may you find solace in her memory and the rich heritage she bequeathed to you and many others,” he tweeted.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also offered their condolences to Modi.

“The rare glimpse of Your Excellency and mother we see often, displaying purest love, and her strength and values in you, was an inspiration for all of us,” Tshering said in a statement.

In a tweet in Hindi, President Droupadi Murmu said Heeraben’s “hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals”. “Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of ‘#Matradevobhav’ and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!” she said.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the Prime Minister’s mother exemplified simplicity and sublimity, reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood.

Union ministers Shah, Rajnath Singh and Anurag Thakur, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of several states were among a host of leaders who offered their condolences.

Shah said a mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life and the pain of losing her is undoubtedly the biggest in the world.

“The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you (Modi),” he said.

In a tweet, Singh said: “The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief.”

“Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you,” Thakur said.

Speaker Birla noted that a mother nourishes a person’s life with values and said “Heeraben’s virtuous life is an inspiration for all of us”.

BJP president Nadda said Heeraben’s life will always serve as an inspiration. Her affection and commitment to truth gave the country a glorious leadership, he said.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani recalled that the Prime Minister often spoke about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona, and said these will always be remembered and missed by all.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said: “The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heera Ba is extremely sad. In this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family.”

Kharge also offered his condolences to the Prime Minister and said “our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief”.

At the virtual launch of the Vande Bharat train, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee told Modi “your mother is also our mother”.

Her Tamil Nadu counterpart Stalin also sent in his condolences.

“Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother. The grief of losing one’s mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss… May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom,” he tweeted.

