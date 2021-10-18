Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Leave it to us': Ex-Bihar CM Manjhi has a request for PM Modi over Kashmir killings
india news

'Leave it to us': Ex-Bihar CM Manjhi has a request for PM Modi over Kashmir killings

In the last few days, terrorists in Kashmir have killed five hawkers and labourers from Bihar.
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said he has full faith in the government but the incidents are still taking place.(HT Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Amid a slew of targeted killings in Kashmir, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to leave the responsibility on people of Bihar to improve the situation in the Valley. Speaking to news agency ANI, Manjhi said he has full faith in the government but the incidents are still taking place.

“So I said that if the situation is getting out of control, we Biharis will settle the Kashmir issue if it's left to us. We'll form a strategy,” the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader told ANI, referring to his earlier tweet no Kashmir.

RELATED STORIES

Terrorists have stepped up their attacks against the minority communities and non-locals living in Kashmir. In the last few days, terrorists have killed five hawkers and labourers from Bihar, causing panic among migrants. On Sunday, the terrorists indiscriminately started firing upon non-local labourers in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam, killing two and injuring one.

The attack came a day after a golgappa seller from Bihar, identified as Arbind Kumar Sah, was gunned down in the Eidgah area of Srinagar. While the security agencies have intensified anti-terror operations in the Valley, the targeted killings have also continued.

Earlier today, Manjhi tweeted out the bizarre request to the Central government, saying the recent killings have made him upset.

“If the situation is not improving, then I request Prime Minister @narendramodi, @AmitShah to leave the responsibility of improving Kashmir on us Biharis. if we do not improve it in 15 days, then tell us,” Manjhi tweeted in Hindi.

Topics
jitan ram majhi jammu and kashmir
