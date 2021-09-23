Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Left, Cong, TDP hold meeting in Andhra ahead of Bharat Bandh

CPI leader in Andhra also appealed to the general public, political parties, mass organizations, and trade unions to take part in the Bharat Bandh.
By Agencies, Vijayawada
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
A meeting was held on Wednesday at Andhra Pradesh’s Communist Party India (CPI) office by left parties, Congress, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to discuss the Bharat Bandh on September 27. (PTI)

In a bid to make Bharat Bandh called by San successful, a meeting was held on Wednesday at Andhra Pradesh’s Communist Party India (CPI) office by left parties, Congress, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

During the meeting, Donepudi Sankar, CPI State leader said, “Farmers have been agitating for nine months in Delhi, so this Bharat Bandh will be held to support them.”

Criticising the Centre for its policies, he further said, “The three black laws of the central government have thrown farmers into crisis. The central government is selling off railway stations, railway lines, telecom, oil, gas, insurance, banks, airports and seaports in the name of the National Monetisation Pipeline.”

The leader also said that the central government plans to privatize government organizations.

“The Centre is trying to sell off public assets worth 75 lakh crores at throwaway prices. It is trying to privatize Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at a loss,” he said.

“Prices of petrol, diesel, gas and other essential commodities have also increased,” he added.

He also appealed to the general public, political parties, mass organizations, and trade unions to take part in the Bharat Bandh.

