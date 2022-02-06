Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in Mumbai
india news

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in Mumbai

Lata Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee, had suffered a multi organ failure last night, following which her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited her at the hospital.
File photo of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.(HTArchive)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92 on Sunday after suffering a multi organ failure last night. 

Earlier in the day, a senior doctor treating her at the Breach Candi Hospital said was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at the hospital.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in January. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was among the firsts to share the news on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Marathi, “The era is over.”

N Santhanam, chief executive officer of of Breach Candy Hospital, said, “She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated, but due to post Covid complications she passed away.” 

On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

Her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital late Saturday night to meet the ailing singer. 

(With agency inputs)

