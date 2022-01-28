Lekhi releases book on unsung women heroes of freedom struggle

NEW DELHI: Union culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi released a pictorial book on the unsung Indian women heroes of the freedom struggle as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of independence. The book has been published in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha.

Speaking at the launch of the book on Thursday, Lekhi said Indian culture celebrates women and there is no place for gender discrimination.

In a statement, the culture ministry said the book celebrates the lives of some of the women who led the charge and lit the flame of protest and rebellion throughout the country. “It contains the stories of queens who battled colonial powers in the struggle against imperial rule and women who dedicated and even laid down their lives for the cause of the motherland.”

Rani Abakka, the Queen of Ullal, who fought against the Portuguese in the 16th century, is among those who have been featured in the book.

The culture ministry said the second edition of the book will cover 25 unsung heroes of the freedom struggle while the third and final edition 30.