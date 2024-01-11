close_game
close_game
News / India News / Lesbian couple from West Bengal marries at temple in UP's Deoria

Lesbian couple from West Bengal marries at temple in UP's Deoria

PTI |
Jan 11, 2024 11:50 AM IST

Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23), who come from South 24 Parganas district, work in an orchestra in Deoria, where they fell in love with each other.

A lesbian couple from West Bengal has tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at a temple in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.

A lesbian couple from West Bengal after their marriage in a traditional ceremony, at a temple in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
A lesbian couple from West Bengal after their marriage in a traditional ceremony, at a temple in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23), who come from South 24 Parganas district, work in an orchestra in Deoria, where they fell in love with each other.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The duo first obtained a notarised affidavit for their marriage, and then they tied the knot in a ceremony at the Bhagada Bhavani temple in Bhatpar Rani in Deoria on Monday, Munna Pal, in whose orchestra the two women work, told reporters.

The couple was denied permission for marriage at the Dirgeshwarnath temple a few days earlier, he said.

Mahant Jagannath Maharaj turned them away, citing the lack of permission from higher authorities in the district, Pal said.

Undeterred, the couple, along with their well-wishers, sought an alternative route and obtained a notarised affidavit for marriage and after that they went to Bhagada Bhawani temple in Majhauliraj and exchanged garlands in presence of the priest of the temple, he said.

In a post-wedding statement, the couple shared how their love story began and how they faced challenges that ultimately strengthened their commitment towards each other.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out