'Less than 2 hours of oxygen left': Max Hospital, Moolchand tweet SOS

Two premier hospitals in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday issued appeals to save more than 200 Covid-19 patients as they stared at depleting oxygen supply and asked the state and central governments for urgent help. Gurugram's Max Hospital and Moolchand Hospital in Delhi sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage and said they have less than two hours of oxygen supply left.

Max Gurugram said that its supply expected to boost the oxygen storage in hospital at 10am were diverted. "SOS - Less than 2 hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Hospital Gurugram and attached Dedicated Covid Centre. Over 70 covid pts admitted across. Supplies expected at 10 am diverted @cmohry @mlkhattar @anilvijminister @dc_gurugram @drharshvardhan @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal need urgent help," the hospital said in a tweet.

On Friday, the hospital chain said it was suspending new admissions in all the hospitals in Delhi and NCR till oxygen supply is stabilised, but later withdrew the order after it received the oxygen supply.

Max Health Care has a network of 12 hospitals and five medical facilities in north and west India, offering services in over 30 medical disciplines.

Moolchand in its appeal said they have not been able to connect with the nodal officers assigned by the government. "Urgent sos help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply @Moolchand_Hosp. We are desperate have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 COVID pts with many on life support #," the hospital's tweet read.

The worsening Covid-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for patients of the coronavirus disease and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in patients.

Both the hospitals tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their respective state governments.

Twenty coronavirus disease patients, most of who were admitted to the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi’s Rohini, died due to low oxygen pressure as the its oxygen stock ran dry, officials said on Saturday.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has flagged the severe oxygen crisis faced by the national capital and “catastrophic” events that may follow if Delhi’s demand for liquid medical oxygen is not met. Kejriwal said some state governments are stopping tankers meant for Delhi to meet their requirement.

