LeT money used to build goodwill in Haryana: NIA

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe has led investigators to at least six instances where funds from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-linked charity Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF) were distributed through a hawala network among poor families in Haryana’s Mewat region to build goodwill for the terror group, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The NIA also suspects that the hawala money was given for the construction of the Khulafa-e-Rashideen mosque in Mewat’s Uttawar village, the officials added.

“We suspect that the charity was done to create a base for Lashkar or FIF activities in the area. The idea was generate goodwill by distributing money for organising weddings and the mosque -- to be encashed at the right opportunity,” said an official of the federal anti-terror probe agency who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We have found records of around ?70 lakh being sent to India in instalments by the FIF network. We have seized books from the office of the mosque to verify its accounts. Money for construction of mosque may have been given by others in the area as well, but we believe that part of the funds came from FIF,” the official added.

In an earlier statement on September 26, the NIA had said that FIF is based in Lahore and is a front of the LeT, which is headed by Hafiz Saeed,a designated global terrorist. FIF is banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and was declared as a terrorist entity by the US in 2010. Last month, NIA announced that it has busted a major terror funding ring that was being run from Delhi with money coming from FIF and arrested three persons in this regard. The agency has seized over ?1.5 crore in cash, mobiles phones, pen drives and several incriminating documents during various searches in connection with the case.

Among the arrested accused was Mohammed Salman, a native of Uttawar village who was later an imam in a mosque in Delhi. The money was allegedly being distributed by Salman, NIA officials said.

In its second statement in the case on October 12, NIA said: “Salman was in regular touch with one Dubai-based Pakistani national, who in turn is connected with the deputy chief of FIF.” The agency added that the accused person was receiving funds, being sent by FIF operators and his associates, through Hawala operators to further their “nefarious activities and create unrest in India and carry out the terrorist activities”.

