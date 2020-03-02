e-paper
‘Let’s not play games’: Judge to rule on Pawan Gupta request to stop hanging

On February 17, Judge Dharmendra Rana had issued the death warrant to execute the four men convicted for raping and killing a 23-year-old woman on her way back home from a movie in 2012.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In December 2012, five men and one juvenile had raped and brutalised a young para-medic student in a moving bus in Delhi, leading to nationwide outrage.
In December 2012, five men and one juvenile had raped and brutalised a young para-medic student in a moving bus in Delhi, leading to nationwide outrage.(File photo)
         

Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana on Monday reserved his verdict on Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta’s request to stop his hanging because he had petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind to commute his death sentence.

The judge, however, underlined during the hearing that Pawan Gupta had missed the seven-day deadline that the high court had set last month for the convicts to avail their legal remedies.

On February 17, Judge Dharmendra Rana had issued the death warrant to execute the four men convicted for raping and killing a 23-year-old woman on her way back home from a movie in 2012. The brutality of the crime had provoked nationwide outrage that brought tens of thousands of people on the streets and led to a major overhaul of laws relating to crimes against women.

A court on January 7, 2020, issued the death warrant against four convicts and scheduled their execution on January 22. The execution date was postponed twice, first to February 1 and then to March 3 due to the convicts not having exhausted their remedies.

The central government had also moved the Delhi high court seeking permission to hang those convicts who have exhausted all their legal remedies separately.

The Centre argued that the law does not mandate that all death row convicts in a given case should be executed simultaneously.

In December 2012, five men and one juvenile had raped and brutalised a young para-medic student in a moving bus in Delhi leading to nationwide outrage. The victim later died from the injuries received.

