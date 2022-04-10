LeT terrorists linked to CRPF jawan’s killing shot dead in Srinagar: Police

Security forces on Sunday shot dead two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who were linked to the killing of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier in Srinagar, police said.

On April 4, terrorists opened fire on two CRPF personnel when they were patrolling in Maisuma. The two were rushed to a hospital where head constable Vishal Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

“We have been tracking both the terrorists since then and today we launched a pinpoint operation, in which they were killed. I want to give a message that whosoever attacks our police, civilians or journalists will be neutralized on priority,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

According to officials, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and CRPF’s Quick Action Team launched a search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the crowded Bhishembar Nagar area of Srinagar. The terrorists, who were hiding in a building, opened fire on the forces, resulting in an encounter.

Police identified the slain terrorists as Mohammad Bhai and Abu Arsalan, both residents of Pakistan. As per police records, both men were ‘Category A terrorists’.

“Mohammad Bhai was active since 2019 while Abu Arsalan was active since \2021 in Central Kashmir. Both of them had a history of terror crimes, including pistol-borne and grenade attacks,” a police spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

The encounter comes against the backdrop of an increase in targeted attacks on civilians and personnel in the Valley. On Thursday, a migrant labourer was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in the Yader area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Last week, two migrant labourers were injured after they were shot at by terrorists in the Pulwama district. On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. A labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was also shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on the same day.

Kumar said the number of terrorists was dropping in the Valley and the forces will continue to intensify their operations.

“Our jawans are deployed everywhere so they become soft targets as terrorists come with concealed pistols and attack easily. We are giving them a befitting response and will continue to do so in future,” he said.