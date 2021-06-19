Light moment on the mountains: Doctors in PPE kits dance to 'Kala Chashma'

A video of two doctors, wearing PPE kits and dancing to a Bollywood song, was shared on Twitter by Union minister Jitendra Singh. "Happy to see our frontline healthcare workers relieving their stress after finishing door-to-door vaccination drive in far-flung hilly terrains of district Doda," the minister tweeted.

They were seen grooving to the famous Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' in hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The video, posted by the minister at 10.47am on June 19, has already garnered over 500 views.

In Jammu and Kashmir, doctors and other health workers have been going all out to ensure that everyone in the state gets vaccinated at the earliest. The healthcare workers cross the difficult hilly terrains and rivers on foot to conduct door-to-door inoculation.

The Indian Army is collaborating with the Union Territory administration to vaccinate people living in far-flung areas.

"We came very close to the Line of Control to inoculate those who cannot come to the cities to get vaccinated. The area is hilly and the terrain is difficult, therefore we came here to vaccinate all, especially those who are aged and disabled, and could not come to the vaccination centre," Captain Sadik Arman, an Army doctor told ANI.

This is not the first time that a video of doctors de-stressing after a long day at work has surfaced. Another such video was posted by a doctor on her Instagram account last year in July, where she was seen grooving to the beats of 'Garmi'. While she described herself as "looking like a Teletubby", viewers loved her enthusiasm and positivity.

The 'Garmi' video was followed by another such video that went viral in October 2020, in which a doctor was seen dancing to the song 'Ghungroo' to cheer up Covid-19 patients. The video showed ENT surgeon Dr Arup Senapati, who works at Assam’s Silchar medical college, wearing PPE kit and dancing effortlessly.