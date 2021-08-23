Light rain likely in Delhi on Monday and next couple of days, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness light rain or drizzle on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The forecast says that light rain is likely to continue in the city for the next couple of days before the start of another dry spell from August 25. The weather department officials also said that Delhi is likely to see a “near normal to surplus” monsoon season this year.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 34.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “satisfactory” category on Monday morning. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI (air quality index) stood at 59 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the good category due to heavy rainfall, and will remain in the good category for next two days as the soil is completely wet preventing any dust lifting. Moreover, the low-pressure centre over north India is developing which will lead to scattered rainfall and the washout process will continue to be active.”