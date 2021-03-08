Home / India News / Light rain, thunderstorms likely over parts of NW India till Tuesday
india news

Light rain, thunderstorms likely over parts of NW India till Tuesday

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 35-39°C over most parts of the country except over Indo-Gangetic plains where temperatures are in the range of 30-32°C and over Northeast India where temperatures are in the range of 22-25°C
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT file)

Several parts of northwest India, including Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Nazibabad, Gangoh in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh recorded thunderstorm and light rain on Sunday night and early morning today.

A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan region during March 7, 8 and 9.

Also Read | Study: Sharp rise in extreme weather events in last 50 yrs

Trace or very light rain or drizzle is also likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during March 7 to 10. Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance which is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of March 9, fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning or hail is likely over Western Himalayan region during March 10 and 11 again.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India's Covid-19 tally rises after 18,599 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours

On International Women’s Day, PM Modi salutes ‘indomitable Nari Shakti’

Healthcare to generate jobs, govt to focus on skilling for employment abroad

SC to hear Kerala's plea against leasing of Trivandrum airport to Adani

Due to the interaction between lower level easterlies and mid-level westerlies, widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during March 7 to 10. Scattered rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is likely from March 7 to 10. Maximum temperatures are in the range of 35-39 degrees Celsius (°C) over most parts of the country except over Indo-Gangetic plains where temperatures are in the range of 30-32°C and over Northeast India where temperatures are in the range of 22-25°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP