‘Linguistic mistake’: BJP minister Vijay Shah apologises again over remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, who stirred controversy with his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi following Operation Sindoor, issued a public apology on Friday. Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vijay Shah, whose controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi sparked public outrage.(Video grab )

In a video statement, Shah said his comments were a linguistic mistake, not meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, and he expressed remorse, seeking forgiveness from the Indian Army, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and the people of India.

“I was deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent brutal murder that took place in Pahalgam. I have always held immense love for my path and great respect and honour for the Indian Army. The words I spoke again have caused pain to the community, religion, and fellow countrymen. This was a linguistic mistake on my part,” said Vijay Shah.

Shah’s latest apology, posted on the social media platform X, marks his third public statement following his remarks against the Indian Army officer.

“My intention was never to hurt or harm any religion, caste, or community. I sincerely apologise to the Indian Army, Sister Col. Sofiya Qureshi, and the entire nation for the linguistic mistake in my words. Once again, I fold my hands and seek forgiveness from all of you,” the BJP minister added.

SC orders SIT to probe Vijay Shah’s remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Vijay Shah’s apology for his “crass” remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the army’s spokesperson on operations against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The court also ordered the Madhya Pradesh Police to form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

The bench had directed the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to constitute the SIT by May 20. The team must include three senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, including one woman officer.

The court also mandated that all three officers should be from outside the state. The SIT should be headed by an officer of at least Inspector General of Police rank, while the other two members must hold a rank no lower than Superintendent of Police (SP).