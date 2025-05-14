‘Sister of their community’: BJP minister's remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi stirs row, Congress demands his removal

Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Shah ignited a political firestorm with his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a decorated Indian Army officer who was involved in Operation Sindoor's press briefings. Colonel Sofia Qureshi led the regular press briefing on India's Operation Sindoor.(AP)

Shah's comments, perceived as branding Col Qureshi a "sister of the same community as terrorists," have drawn sharp criticism from Indians.

"They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers by making them remove their clothes. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists') sister in an Army plane to strike them in their houses. They (terrorists) made our sisters widows, so Modiji sent the sisters of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson", PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying in a gathering.

Also Read | ‘Operation Sindoor is not any ordinary move. It shows…’: PM Narendra Modi

After severe backlash over his remarks, Shah issued an apology, saying, if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

Opposition blasts BJP leader

However, the opposition was quick to take note of his remarks and demanded Vijay Shah's immediate removal from Madhya Pradesh's cabinet.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said Shah, who made 'derogatory' remarks in reference to Colonel Sofia Qureshi, should be dismissed immediately.

"A minister of the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh has made a very derogatory, shameful and cheap remark about our brave daughter Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The terrorists of Pahalgam wanted to divide the country, but the country was united during the entire 'Operation Sindoor' to give a befitting reply to the terrorists," Kharge posted on X.

Also Read | Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and societal impact

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari also shared the video of Shah's controversial statement on X and asked whether the BJP agrees with the minister's "low thinking".

The MP Congress Committee alleged that Shah's "indecent' and hate-filled statement is not just a personal attack, but an open attack on India's military dignity, national unity, and women's honour.

BJP reprimands minister

Amid the raging controversy, the BJP's Madhya Pradesh general secretary, Hitanand Sharma, summoned Shah to the state headquarters in Bhopal, and as per sources, he reprimanded the minister, who also met the state BJP president, Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

Speaking to reporters, Shah sought to attribute the intemperate remarks to his "disturbed" state of mind, given the brutal killing of innocent people in Pahalgam by terrorists.

He claimed many members of his family have a military background, and many were martyred.

Who is Colonel Sofia Qureshi?

Colonel Sofia Qureshi is an Indian Army officer. She joined the Indian Army Corps of Signals in 1999 and rose to prominence in 2016 as the first woman officer to lead a multinational military exercise.

She recently made headlines when she conducted regular press briefings, sharing details of the 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian armed forces to strike terrorists.

with PTI inputs