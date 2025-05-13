‘Operation Sindoor is not any ordinary move. It shows…’: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with personnel at the Adampur Air Base near Punjab's Jalandhar and opened up on India’s Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Follow India-Pakistan news live updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during his visit to the Adampur Air Base.(Narendra Modi - X)

PM Modi pointed out that Operation Sindoor wasn’t just any ordinary move by the Indian Army, and through it, the whole world got to see India’s resolve turn into action.

According to an earlier press briefing by the Indian Army, it was revealed that Operation Sindoor killed more than 100 high-profile terrorists in Pakistan and PoK.

“Operation Sindoor's echo is everywhere. It is not any ordinary act. Operation Sindoor shows our decisive and resolute policy,” he said.

“We will not see terrorists and the government separately. The world has seen how Pakistan's army officers attended the funeral of terrorists. This is big evidence of state-sponsored terrorism,” PM Modi said.

“We will take strong steps to protect India. Operation Sindoor has written history. We displayed our strength in the desert, mountains and showed our potential in new-age warfare,” he added.

The Operation Sindoor Indian Army briefing was held on Sunday and Monday, and was addressed by Lt. General Rajiv Ghai from the army, Air Marshal AK Bharti of the air force and vice admiral AN Pramod from the navy.

According to Lt. General Ghai, 35-40 Pakistani soldiers were killed during artillery exchange from May 7-10. Meanwhile, it was revealed in the briefing that India had five soldiers killed in action during Operation Sindoor. Some of the top terrorists killed in the operation included those behind the IC-814 hijacking and Pulwama.

Also accusing Pakistan of using civilian aircraft, PM Modi said, “Our aim was to hit terror headquarters in Pakistan. But, Pakistan used their civilian aircraft as shield. I am proud of our forces for you responded to Pakistan without any harm to these aircraft.”

“You didn't only demolish the terror bases and Pak air bases, you also demolished their evil intentions,” he added.