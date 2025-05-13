‘Destroyed not just terror camps, Pakistan air bases, but also…’, PM Narendra Modi tells IAF personnel in Adampur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday heaped praises on Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel for successfully carrying out the ‘Operation Sindoor’. Modi said it was not just the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's military air bases that were destroyed, but their audacity was also defeated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during his visit to the Adampur Air Base, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi - X)

"I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated," PM Narendra Modi said while addressing IAF personnel at Adampur air base in Punjab where he visited earlier on Tuesday.

Modi also asserted that "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" is not just a slogan but a pledge by the country's soldiers to dedicate their lives for the nation and tales of their valour are etched in history forever after Operation Sindoor.

Modi said that when “our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’”.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai is not just a slogan, but our soldiers' pledge to dedicate their lives for the nation. When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said.

"The tales of your valour will be etched in history forever. I salute our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel," PM Modi said.

Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

The prime minister's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.