SC orders SIT probe into MP minister's controversial remark on Col Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to constitute an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers to investigate the comments made by MP minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who addressed media briefings on Operation Sindoor. Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah speaks as he makes an apology through a video over his alleged objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi.(PTI)

The top court directed MP DGP to form the SIT, headed by an IG-rank officer, by 10 am on Tuesday, adding that the panel should have one woman SP-rank officer.

The first status report on the matter has to be filed by May 28, the court said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs protest, demand BJP minister Vijay Shah’s removal over remarks on Col Qureshi

The Supreme Court's remarks came after it heard a plea by Shah against a high court order directing an FIR against him for his remarks targeting Col Qureshi.

The top court, however, stayed the minister's arrest in the case.

What did Vijay Shah say about Col Qureshi?

Last week, Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Shah ignited a political firestorm with his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a decorated Indian Army officer.

"They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers by making them remove their clothes. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists') sister in an Army plane to strike them in their houses. They (terrorists) made our sisters widows, so Modiji sent the sisters of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson", PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying in a gathering.

Also Read | From ex-CM’s wife to Vidya Balan to Col Sofiya Qureshi: MP minister no stranger to controversy

Shah's controversial remarks not only invited wide-scale condemnation from various sections of society and the Opposition, but also led to the registration of an FIR against the minister on the orders of the high court.

After severe backlash over his remarks, Shah issued an apology, saying, if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times.