Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs protest, demand BJP minister Vijay Shah’s removal over remarks on Col Qureshi

A group of Congress MLAs launched an indefinite sit-in protest on Friday outside the Madhya Pradesh governor’s residence, demanding the removal of BJP minister Vijay Shah from the state cabinet. The protest followed Shah’s controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, whom he referred to as a “sister of terrorists.” Umang Singhar, with Congress party MLAs, protests, demanding the dismissal of state Minister for Tribal Affairs Kunwar Vijay Shah regarding his controversial remarks on Army Officer Col. Sofia Qureshi, at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI)

Congress leaders, led by Opposition Leader Umang Singhar, held a sit-in outside Raj Bhavan following their meeting with Governor Mangubhai Patel.

“15 MLAs are with me. We have started a sit-in protest indefinitely outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the governor. We have handed a memorandum to him seeking Shah's resignation,” Singhar told news agency PTI.

The Madhya Pradesh high court took suo motu cognisance of the remarks and, on Wednesday, ordered police to file a case against him. The FIR was registered under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Congress party has been demanding Shah’s resignation. “It’s been three days, and Shah has not been sacked yet. We want his resignation, and hence, we have taken to the streets,” the Congress leader said.

The protest took place just ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on Shah’s case. On Thursday, the apex court rebuked the minister for his remarks against Colonel Qureshi and adjourned the hearing to Friday.

Colonel Qureshi had addressed press conferences on ‘Operation Sindoor’ alongside foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Vijay Shah issued clarification

Following heavy criticism, Shah issued aclarification, saying his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery, as cited by news agency ANI.

The minister said, “My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times.”

He added, “I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, then I would like to say that I am not a god; I am also a human being. I apologise ten times for it.”