Link Aadhaar with mobile number in five easy steps: A step-by-step guide

Linking the Aadhaar with your mobile number serves as a means of legitimising your identity as a citizen of India, as the government can verify this data against your name, address, and a unique identification (UID). This can later be used as identity proof at several public and private institutions in the country for availing the respective services. The mobile number which is registered with the Aadhaar can then also be used to avail of Aadhaar services by way of SMS or even to retrieve the Aadhaar card in the event that it is lost.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (Uidai), a statutory authority under the central government, has released a short tutorial clip explaining how to add or update mobile to Aadhaar.

Linking Aadhaar with a mobile number, however, requires a citizen to first locate and then visit their nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre or at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra. It is a document-free procedure, but a physical visit is, in fact, required since biometric verification is mandatory for linking a mobile number with the Aadhaar card. It is to be noted that a fee of ₹50 will be charged for updating or adding a mobile number to the Aadhaar.

There are five simple steps with which one can easily link their Aadhaar card with their mobile number. Here's the complete guide:

Step 1: Visit any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. You can find the nearest one using the official website of the UIDAI, the mAadhaar app or by calling 1947.

Step 2: Place a request with the operator or official present at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra to link your Aadhaar card with the mobile number.

Step 3: No documents are required for linking Aadhaar with the mobile number, either for adding a new number or updating a pre-existing one.

Step 4: The Aadhaar holder needs to be present for the Biometric authentication. The Uidai explained that currently there are no online facilities available for linking Aadhaar to the mobile number, hence the visit to an authorised Aadhaar Kendra is mandatory.

Step 5: A charge of ₹50 per request is levied on the individual seeking to link Aadhaar with their mobile number. This fee needs to be submitted to the authorised operator present at the Aadhaar Kendra to finalise the linking procedure.