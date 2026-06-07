Link cameras along India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to district admin: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah has directed that Border Security Force (BSF) cameras along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura be upgraded and linked to the district administration, making the state the first to implement the Centre’s new CCTV-based border security model, according to a government statement issued on Saturday. The directions were issued during a border security review meeting chaired by Shah at the BSF’s Tripura Frontier headquarters on Friday (ANI Video Grab )

The directions were issued during a border security review meeting chaired by Shah at the BSF’s Tripura Frontier headquarters on Friday and attended by chief minister Manik Saha, chief secretary J K Sinha, DGP Anurag Dhankar and other senior officers along with the district magistrates and superintendents of police of all eight border districts.

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Under the model, the civil administration will work alongside the BSF in managing border security. The system will later be extended to other states sharing the India-Bangladesh border, officials aware of the matter said.

“Examination of land records of last 5 years be conducted” Shah also directed district magistrates to maintain close surveillance on financial transactions in border areas, construction of large buildings, and property transactions. “He directed that an examination of land records of the last five years be conducted,” the statement said.

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The home minister further instructed authorities to organise camps to train residents living along the border to deal with threats related to narcotics trafficking and illegal arms. The camps will involve ‘patwaris’ (sentinels), local police and BSF personnel.

“The HM emphasised that not just fencing, but total territorial defence — including the local administration, smart technology and the BSF — will make for a fully secure and foolproof border grid. The HM directed that camps be organised to train people living along the border to tackle the threats of narcotics and arms. He instructed that the presence of patwaris (sentinels), local police and BSF personnel be ensured in these camps. The HM also instructed that the Ministry of Home Affairs’ CCTV model be implemented in Tripura first, and that every camera of the BSF be upgraded and connected with the district administration,” the statement said.

The proposed training model is similar to initiatives undertaken by the BSF in Jammu and Kashmir, where villagers in border areas are trained to respond to security threats. Such exercises have intensified in villages along the Jammu sector following Operation Sindoor.

Shah, who has reviewed security arrangements along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders over the past two weeks, has repeatedly spoken about a new ‘smart border’ security that the Centre plans to unveil soon.

During similar meetings in Rajasthan and Gujarat last week, he directed district magistrates to monitor demographic changes in border districts. In Gujarat, he also ordered the formation of Security Coordination Groups in every border district involving agencies such as the BSF, Coast Guard, Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and banking officials.

Shah was on a two-day visit to the northeastern state from Thursday to visit a border outpost and lay the foundation stone for a heritage five-star hotel.