Little-known groups claim responsibility for killing of 3 civilians in Kashmir

Little-known groups have claimed responsibility for the targeted killing of three civilians in Kashmir on Tuesday even as police have blamed terrorists without identifying any specific terror group saying they were investigating the matter.

The Resistance Front (TRF) was the first to claim the responsibility, accusing the three of working for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and intelligence agencies. In a statement on social media, Umar Wani, who claimed to be spokesman of the United Front, said they had issued warnings to RSS agents, informers, and non-residents.

United Liberation Front too posted a statement on social media claiming responsibility for the killings. Freedom Seekers of Kashmir, another little-known, claimed responsibility for killing one of the three, Mohammad Shafi Lone, and accused him of working for security agencies.

Lone, the president of a local taxi association, was shot dead at Naidkhai in Bandipora district. He was killed shortly after a vendor identified as Virender Paswan of Bihar’s Bhagalpur was killed in Srinagar’s Lalbazar. Police said Paswan died on the spot. Makhan Lal Bindroo, 68, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of one of the most popular medical stores in Srinagar, was earlier fired upon around 7 pm while he was attending his customers. He suffered multiple injuries and was declared dead at a Srinagar hospital. Bindroo was among the Kashmiri Pandits, who did not leave the Valley at the onset of militancy in 1990.

A police spokesman said that investigations into the killings were in progress and investigators continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crimes. “The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.”