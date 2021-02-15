LIVE: India records 11,649 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours
The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines to the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days from the receipt of the first dose in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will begin today.
Schools for classes 9-12 in Chhattisgarh are also scheduled to reopen on Monday. The institutions are required to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state and Centre.
The coronavirus caseload of the country crossed the 10.9 million mark on Sunday when it reported 12,194 new Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's coronavirus dashboard. The country has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily deaths since October 1, 2020, as per the health ministry.
New Zealand's largest city Auckland will also be entering a three day lockdown after it reported three new cases of coronavirus previous week. The country's health ministry officials have raised concerns about the cases as they said it did not match the previous genome testing and are of the contagious variant discovered in the UK. Japan is expected to begin Covid-19 vaccination this week as it approved the Pfizer coronavirus shot. Britain achieved its target of vaccinating 15 million people in the top priority group before its proposed deadline of February 15. "This country has achieved an extraordinary feat", Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said celebrating the milestone.
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 09:37 AM
India reports 11,649 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 11,649 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths on Monday. The coronavirus caseload in the country crossed 10.91 million mark. The coronavirus death toll has reached 155, 732 and the active caseload stands at 139, 637.
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 09:25 AM
India to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada
India is likely to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada soon. Sources informed that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, reports ANI.
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:27 AM
Brazil reports 2 cases of UK coronavirus variant
Brazil has confirmed cases of the UK variant of the novel coronavirus in two states and in the federal district of Brasília, according to a statement from the health ministry on Sunday, reports Reuters.