LIVE: India records 11,649 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours

The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines to the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days from the receipt of the first dose in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will begin today.

Schools for classes 9-12 in Chhattisgarh are also scheduled to reopen on Monday. The institutions are required to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state and Centre.





The coronavirus caseload of the country crossed the 10.9 million mark on Sunday when it reported 12,194 new Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's coronavirus dashboard. The country has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily deaths since October 1, 2020, as per the health ministry.





New Zealand's largest city Auckland will also be entering a three day lockdown after it reported three new cases of coronavirus previous week. The country's health ministry officials have raised concerns about the cases as they said it did not match the previous genome testing and are of the contagious variant discovered in the UK. Japan is expected to begin Covid-19 vaccination this week as it approved the Pfizer coronavirus shot. Britain achieved its target of vaccinating 15 million people in the top priority group before its proposed deadline of February 15. "This country has achieved an extraordinary feat", Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said celebrating the milestone.