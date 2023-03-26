LIVE highlights: I know their programme, they want to kill me, says gangster Atiq Ahmed
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:34 PM
Body of unidentified man found in drain in Diva near Thane
The body of an unidentified man was found in a nullah in Diva township in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:12 PM
Uttarakhand Congress holds 'Sankalp Satyagraha' to register protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Leaders and workers of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress on Sunday undertook a 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in protest against Rahul Gandhi disqualification from Lok Sabha as part of All India Congress Committee's call to save democracy, ANI reported.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:05 PM
Delhi reports 153 fresh Covid-19 cases
Delhi recorded 153 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Sunday.
The national capital has 528 active cases of Covid-19 with a daily positivity rate of 9.13 per cent.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:42 PM
Recovery underway in tornado-hit Mississippi, 25 dead
Mississippi started clean-up operations on Sunday after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork, AFP reported.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:22 PM
Agra court sentences two to life imprisonment in editor's wife murder case
A court here has sentenced two men to life imprisonment in the 2014 murder case of Neelam Sharma who was wife of the editor of a local daily, PTI reported.
Neelam, wife of Vijay Sharma, was murdered in her home on February 20, 2014, and the accused had later robbed the house.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:57 PM
UDF takes out a march in Wayanad over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:27 PM
'I know their programme, they want to kill me': Atiq Ahmed
Soon after stepping out of the Sabarmati central jail here before being taken to Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh police, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on Sunday expressed fear that he might be murdered. "Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)," Ahmed told reporters outside the jail.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:22 PM
Class 12 student shot dead in Manipur, locals demand justice
Unidentified miscreants shot dead a student who is appearing in ongoing Class 12 annual examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM)at Motbung area Manipur's Kangpokpi district.
The incident took place when two unidentified persons who reportedly came on a two-wheeler shot the student at a village road of Motbung area about 30km North of Imphal under Saparmeina police station around 8.30pm on Saturday,people familiar with the incident said.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:10 PM
7-year-old girl killed by wild elephants in Assam, second death within a week
A 7-year-old girl in Assam's Baksa district was reportedly killed after a herd of wild elephants on Sunday. Another minor girl sustained in the same attack, according to the police.
The incident happened at Goreswar area on Sunday morning. Local resident Chandra Daimary, who's daughter was killed said that it happened when the adult members of the family were not present at home.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:04 PM
Atiq Ahmed taken to UP from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail by Prayagraj Police
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:49 PM
Maharashtra reports 397 new Covid cases
Maharashtra reported 397 new Covid-19 cases today with 0 deaths..
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:40 PM
MP: Two Discom staffers suspended after video shows them forcibly removing belongings of elderly woman
Two staffers of a power distribution company were suspended after a video surfaced on social media of them forcibly removing the belongings of an elderly woman even as she ran after them in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:39 PM
In Ghana, Kamala Harris 'excited about the future of Africa'
US Vice President Kamala Harris was greeted by schoolchildren, dancers and drummers as she arrived Sunday in Ghana for the start of a weeklong visit to Africa intended to deepen U.S. relationships amid global competition over the continent’s future, AP reported.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:04 PM
Man kills infant daughter after quarrel with wife in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 15-month-old daughter by throwing her against a wall after a dispute with his wife in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu on Sunday, PTI reported citing police.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:55 PM
LS Speaker Birla says increasing road accidents matter of grave concern
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed "grave concern" on Sunday over a rising number of road accidents in the country and urged people to follow basic traffic rules, PTI reported.
He said these incidents are also leading to an increasing number of fatalities.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:51 PM
UP: 2 workers killed in wall collapse at brick kiln
Two workers were killed after a wall at a brick kiln in Bulandshahr collapsed on Sunday, PTI reported citing police.
The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (25) and Rajkumar (45), both of whom were working at the brick kiln in the Saidpur village, they said.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:25 PM
Nikhat Zareen beats Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to bag second World Championships gold
Nikhat Zareen produced a strong show against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to win gold in the 48-50 kg finals at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Saturday. The Indian pugilist secured a unanimous decision win over against Thi Tam, who is the first Vietnamese boxer to reach a World Championship final. Read more
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:13 PM
PM Modi congratulates ISRO on launch of LVM3 satellites
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:05 PM
Tunisia coastguard recovers 29 bodies after migrant vessels capsize
Tunisia's coastguard said Sunday it had recovered the bodies of 29 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries after three vessels capsized, reported AFP.
It also "rescued 11 illegal migrants of various African nationalities after their boats sank" off the central eastern coast, it said in a statement, citing three separate incidents.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 05:49 PM
Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus
A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would destabilise that country, which he said had been taken "hostage" by Moscow, reported Reuters.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 05:36 PM
₹6,000 aid for farmers by Maharashtra govt insufficient: KCR
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the ₹6,000 assistance for farmers announced by the Maharashtra government was inadequate, reported PTI.
Speaking at a rally in Loha tehsil in Nanded district, around 450 km from Mumbai, Rao suggested that the Maharashtra government decided to give this financial aid to farmers only after he addressed a rally in Nanded last month.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 05:17 PM
President Droupadi Murmu on a 2-day visit to West Bengal from March 27
President Droupadi Murmu to visit West Bengal from March 27 to 28.
-
Fire breaks out at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi
Another fire has broke out at at sector 1 of Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, reported ANI. Two fire and rescue units are there at the spot to douse the fire. More details awaited.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 04:58 PM
Uttarakhand police identifies around 150 Amritpal’s followers on social media
Udham Singh Nagar police has identified around 150 followers of Khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on social media, a senior police official said.
Most of these people were counseled and some were let off with challans under Police Act, the officials said. The police said they have increased vigil on Nepal and Uttar Pradesh border followed by a lookout notice issued by the Punjab police against Amritpal Singh and his aides.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 04:54 PM
Man who had harboured a close associate of Amritpal Singh, arrested: Police
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 04:32 PM
Botherhood in Agra jail: Muslim inmates observe fast on Navratri, Hindus partake in roza for Ramzan
n a display of communal harmony and brotherhood, some Muslim inmates at the Central Jail here joined their Hindu brethren to fast on Navratri -- a gesture reciprocated by a few Hindu prisoners who observed 'roza' during Ramzan, reported PTI.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 04:16 PM
Technical issues at Lufthansa airlines cause delays in Frankfurt
Lufthansa's operations were disrupted on Sunday at Frankfurt airport because of technical problems, German news agency dpa reported.
Check-in systems on the airline's website and at the counter, as well as boarding, were affected at Germany's biggest airport, a Lufthansa spokeswoman told dpa. Some flights were delayed or would have to be cancelled because of the problems.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 03:58 PM
India wins men's doubles Swiss Open title
Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty capped off their impressive campaign with a title win, beating China's Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel on Sunday.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 03:46 PM
Man dies in police custody in Kerala
A 53-year-old man P Manoharan who was taken to the police station during a vehicle-checking inspection died under mysterious circumstances in Hill Palace police station in Tripunithura in Ernakulam district on Saturday night. A sub-inspector of police was suspended in connection with the incident and the government ordered a crime branch inquiry into the incident, said a senior police official.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 03:45 PM
Watch: This is an example of ‘Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi’, says TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 03:33 PM
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: MP Youth Cong chief held for stopping train during Friday's protest
Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria was on Sunday arrested for leading a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP by stopping a train at Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, PTI reported citing a police official.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 03:15 PM
Andhra Pradesh minister narrowly escapes accident during adventure tourism inauguration
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh narrowly escaped an accident during the inauguration of paramotor flying at Rama Krishna beach in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, reports ANI.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 03:01 PM
6.34 lakh devotees registered for Char Dham Yatra
In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, a total of 6.34 lakhs devotees have registered, ANI reported citing Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council on Sunday.
"Till now, more than 6.34 lakh devotees have registered for the Char Dham Yatra. Of these, 2.41 lakh registrations have been done for Kedarnath Dham and 2.01 lakh for Badrinath Dham, 95,107 for Yamanotri and 96,449 for Gangotri Dham", said Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 02:43 PM
Plea in SC seeks 'Ram Sethu' be declared as national monument
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking that the Ram Sethu be declared as a national monument, reported PTI.
The PIL, filed by advocate Ashok Pandey, also seeks construction of a wall at the spot to facilitate devotees.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 02:27 PM
Hong Kong holds first protest in years under strict rules
Dozens of people on Sunday joined Hong Kong's first authorised protest since the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, including wearing a numbered badge around their necks, reports AP.
The rules set out by the police, who cited security reasons, came as the financial hub was promoting its return to normalcy after years of anti-virus controls and political turmoil.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 01:53 PM
Sankalp Satyagraha in Mumbai
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 01:44 PM
Biden orders federal aid to Mississippi: White House
US President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to the state of Mississippi to support local recovery efforts in areas affected by devastating tornadoes, the White House said on Sunday.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 01:34 PM
ALH Dhruv chopper forced to land in Kochi: ICG
An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet, reports ANI citing ICG officials
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 01:22 PM
'Satyagraha not just about Rahul…': Shashi Tharoor
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 01:17 PM
Siddaramaiah rejects slapping allegations
Modi is saying anything. I am not bothered. The only thing is, I did not slap anybody. It is not a political issue at all. I just sent him (party worker) out with love and affection: Former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah tells ANI
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 01:05 PM
Amit Shah hoists 103-ft tall Indian flag in Karnataka
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 01:02 PM
‘Trolley run done on Chenab bridge’: Vaishnaw
Today is an important day as the trolley run was done on Chenab bridge and several tunnels are being inspected as well… I expect trains will start running on these tracks by Dec-Jan: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ANI
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 12:39 PM
You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': What Priyanka Gandhi said at Cong satyagraha
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP in the Congress's day-long satyagraha in Rajghat over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha and said PM Modi is a coward and as it happens in Hindu culture, all proud kings are defeated. Read more
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 12:37 PM
Amit Shah inaugurates a memorial in Gorata, Karnataka
In this Gorata village, hundreds of people were killed by the army of a cruel Nizam for hoisting just a 2.5-ft tall Tricolour. Today, I proudly say that on the same land, we have hoisted a 103-ft tall Tricolour that can't be hidden from anyone: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates a memorial in Gorata, Karnataka
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 12:24 PM
Two killed in Hamburg shooting: Report
Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Sunday.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 12:17 PM
Fire breaks in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai
Mumbai | Fire broke out on the fourth floor of an MHADA Colony Building in Karve Nagar of Kanjurmarg today. Five people admitted to the hospital after being injured due to suffocation; their condition is stable now, reports ANI
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 12:08 PM
'My family has been insulted yet…': Priyanka Gandhi
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 12:01 PM
Mississippi storm: Biden approves emergency declaration
U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Mississippi on Sunday after a powerful storm tore across the state, killing at least 25 people there and one in Alabama.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 11:54 AM
'Was Lord Ram pariwarvaadi or…': Priyanka Gandhi
You (BJP) talk about 'Pariwarvaad', I want to ask who was Lord Ram? Was he Pariwarvaadi, or were Pandavas Pariwarvaadi? Should we be ashamed because my family fought for the country? My family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood: Priyanka Gandhi
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 11:15 AM
PM Modi's ‘Mann ki Baat’ underway
PM Modi begins address in 99th edition of monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:44 AM
Rahul Gandhi is now 'Dis'Qualified MP' on Twitter
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has updated his Twitter account bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' following his disqualification from Lok Sabha after conviction in Modi surname defamation case. Read more
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:42 AM
India summons Canada convoy over Khalistan protests
-
Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress' Sankalk Satyagraha at Rajghat
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:25 AM
Khalistan supporters threaten Indian embassy in US
Pro-Khalistan supporters in the US threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest on Saturday. They issued threats and made announcements that the "hypocrisy" will come to an end and the people at the embassy would have nowhere to run to, ANI reported
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:21 AM
Congress holds satyagraha at Rajghat despite police not giving permission
Congress holds satyagraha at Rajghat against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP despite police not giving permission
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:19 AM
Won't stop fight: Kharge
BJP is not letting Rahul Gandhi speak. Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the nation, and for the right of the public and we will not stop. Today we are going to the Gandhi Smarak and will do Satyagraha there: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to ANI
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:59 AM
Cong meet ahead of Sankalp Satyagraha
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and others met party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence ahead of the party's Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:48 AM
Pakistan: Mild tremors jolt Jhal Magsi
A mild earthquake was felt in the Jhal Magsi district of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, reported Geo News.
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:24 AM
Successful lift off of LVM3 rocket from Sriharikota
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:56 AM
ISRO to launch India’s largest LVM3 rocket at 9 am
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:31 AM
'We condemn such a grave…': Indian embassy in US
We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly. We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism: Indian Embassy in Washington DC
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:18 AM
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 hits Bikaner
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 hit Bikaner in Rajasthan: National Center for Seismology