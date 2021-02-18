Home / India News / LIVE: China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours
Around 130 countries have not received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccines (ANI Photo)
Live

LIVE: China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours

Globally, over 109 million people have been affected by the coronavirus, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:00 AM IST

The coronavirus caseload in India has surpassed the 10.9 million mark, the total active cases in the country stands at 1.36 lakh with total 10.6 million recoveries, as per the health ministry's data.

The country reported a significant development as all the states and Union Territories (UTs) recorded a decline in the number of active cases last month.

On day 34 of the vaccination drive and around 9.2 million beneficiaries are closed to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

With the rise in the new mutant strains of Covid-19, the government on Wednesday issued new travel rules and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travellers to restrict the spread of UK, South African and Brazil virus variants.

Globally, over 109 million people have been affected by the coronavirus, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. As per, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres around 130 countries have not received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccines. Slamming the 'uneven and unfair' distribution of the vaccines, he said, 10 countries have administered 75 per cent of all the vaccines. The third lockdown in the UK has helped in controlling the proliferation of the virus, as per a study, but the prevalence of the cases still remains high. UK PM Boris Johnson is eyeing a cautious approach to re-opening the economy.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 08:00 AM

    Mexico police arrests 6 for Covid-19 vaccines trafficking

    Police in northern Mexico arrested six people Wednesday for allegedly trafficking in fake coronavirus vaccines, reports AP.

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 07:26 AM

    China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus

    China reported 11 new mainland Covid-19 cases on Feb. 17, official data showed on Thursday, up from seven a day earlier but once again there were no locally transmitted infections, reports Reuters.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
