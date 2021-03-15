LIVE: Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab for now, says WHO
India added 26,291 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 118 more related deaths on Monday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases reached 219, 262 while 11,007,352 people have recovered till now. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally reached 120,057,630 on Sunday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,659,831 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 96,589,358 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19. Brazil took over the second position in the list only on Saturday outpacing India after more than 30,000 cases were reported in the country.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 11:02 PM
Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab for now: WHO
Countries should continue using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for now, the World Health Organization said Monday, after a number of nations halted its use over blood clot fears.
"We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a press briefing.
"So far, we do not find an association between these events and the vaccine."
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 10:42 PM
Due to rising Covid-19 cases, remaining T20 International Matches between India and England will be played without audience
Due to rising Covid-19 cases, remaining T20 International Matches between India and England will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium (in file photo) in Ahmedabad. Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets, says Gujarat Cricket Association.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 10:31 PM
WHO experts to meet Tuesday on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safety
WHO experts to meet Tuesday on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safety, says Tedros.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 10:28 PM
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate for evaluation as a next-generation shot.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 10:19 PM
Cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating Covid-related rules will remain closed for a period: Maharashtra govt
In an order, Maharashtra government says cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating Covid-related rules will remain closed for a period until Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central government.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 10:04 PM
Italy suspends use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine nationwide
Italy on Monday suspended the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, making it the latest European country to put the product on hold following reports of recipients falling ill.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 09:42 PM
Britain reports 5,089 new cases of Covid-19
Britain reported 5,089 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, government statistics showed, with a further 64 new deaths within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 09:04 PM
France suspending use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
President Macron says France suspending use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 08:52 PM
Karnataka reports 932 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka reports 932 new Covid-19 cases, 429 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours
Total cases: 9,61,204
Total recoveries: 9,39,928
Active cases: 8,860
Death toll: 12,397
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 08:46 PM
Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations: Health Ministry
Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries to pause following reports of recipients being taken ill.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 08:22 PM
In wake of rising cases of Covid-19, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation orders closure of shops after 10 pm in 8 wards
In wake of rising cases of Covid-19, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation orders closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards -- Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia & Maninagar
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 08:01 PM
Delhi reports less than 400 new Covid-19 cases for first time since March 10, 368 fresh infections recorded
Delhi reports 368 new Covid-19 cases, 306 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours
Total cases: 6,44,064
Total recoveries: 6,30,799
Death toll: 10,944
Active cases: 2,321
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 07:55 PM
Goa sees 89 Covid-19 cases, 62 recoveries, 1 death
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 89 and reached 56,006 on Monday, while the toll rose by one and the recovery count by 62 during the day, an official said.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 07:34 PM
Maharashtra reports 15,051 new Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra reports 15,051 new Covid-19 cases, 10,671 discharges, and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours
Total cases: 23,29,464
Total discharges: 21,44,743
Active cases: 1,30,547
Death toll: 52,909
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 07:29 PM
Bangladesh records 1,773 new Covid-19 cases, 26 more deaths
Bangladesh reported 1,773 new Covid-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Monday, taking the tally at 559,168 and the death toll at 8,571, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 07:10 PM
94 new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 94 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1.28 lakh, while no fresh death was reported, officials said.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 06:45 PM
Facebook to label, add Information to posts on Covid-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc., trying to counteract the spread of false information about vaccines, is planning to label posts about Covid-19 shots with a link to information from medical authorities including the World Health Organization.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 06:41 PM
Negligence towards Covid-19 appropriate behaviour behind rising cases: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said negligence towards Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind rising cases, adding that few states account for more than 80 per cent of the cases.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 06:35 PM
1,054 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,463 recoveries reported in Kerala
1,054 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,463 recoveries reported in Kerala today.
Total active cases: 27,057
Recovered cases: 10,60,560
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 05:56 PM
Pandemic has negatively impacted teens' mental health, says National Poll
For teens, pandemic restrictions resulted in restrictions included months of virtual school, less time with friends and cancelling activities like sports, band concerts, for the ones who rely on social connections for emotional support, the Covid-19 induced lockdown may have taken a heavy toll on mental health, a new national poll suggests.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 05:18 PM
147 new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh
The rise of Covid-19 cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as 147 were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, pushing the gross to 8.92 lakh.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 04:56 PM
Around 20 lakhs people in Mumbai have been fined for not following Coviid norms: Rajesh Tope
Corona cases are increasing, if situation deteriorates then lockdown will be announced in districts that will report more cases. Around 20 lakhs people in Mumbai have been fined for not following Coviid norms: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 04:22 PM
US prison guards refusing vaccine despite Covid-19 outbreaks
A Florida correctional officer polled his colleagues earlier this year in a private Facebook group: “Will you take the Covid-19 vaccine if offered?”
The answer from more than half: “Hell no.” Only 40 of the 475 respondents said yes.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 04:12 PM
Better Covid vaccines are coming, WHO’s chief scientist says
New Covid-19 vaccines, including ones that don’t require needles and can be stored at room temperature, may be ready for use later this year or next year, the World Health Organization’s top scientist said. Six-to-eight new immunizations may complete clinical studies and undergo regulatory review by the end of the year, Soumya Swaminathan, the Geneva-based agency’s chief scientist, said in an interview Saturday.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 03:41 PM
Russia says Sputnik V production agreements reached in key EU countries
The developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday they had reached production agreements in key European countries as the EU's medical agency deliberates official approval for the Russian jab. The head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that his organisation "has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V".
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 03:01 PM
Somalia receives 300,000 doses of Covid vaccine
Somalia on Monday received its first shipment of 300,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, destined for frontline workers and those most at risk from Covid-19, the government said in a statement. The conflict-torn nation has seen coronavirus cases soar 77 percent over the past month, to 9,190, while deaths have more than doubled to a total of 367.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 12:50 PM
South Korea to expand Covid-19 vaccine drive, aims to inoculate a quarter of population by June
South Korea unveiled on Monday plans to expand its immunisation campaign in the second quarter to include more senior citizens, health workers and other frontline professionals, with an aim to inoculate nearly a quarter of its 52 million people by June. Starting in April, more priority groups will receive a vaccine, including more people aged 65 or above, other healthcare workers, police, fire officials, soldiers and flight attendants, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 12:21 PM
Indonesia orders 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for private inoculations
Indonesia expects to receive 20.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and China's Sinopharm from the second quarter to use in a private vaccination scheme, the head of a state pharmaceutical firm said on Monday. Indonesia authorised one of the world's first private vaccination programmes last month to run alongside its national drive, enabling firms to buy state-procured vaccines for their staff in Southeast Asia's biggest country.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 11:28 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,604
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,604 to 2,575,849, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 47 to 73,418, the tally showed.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 09:41 AM
One new Covid-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,031
The Covid-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,031 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 09:23 AM
China reports 5 new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Mainland China reported five new Covid-19 cases on March 14, down from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 10 cases a day earlier.
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 08:06 AM
France records 26,343 coronavirus infections in past 24 hours
France registered 26,343 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours while coronavirus-linked hospitalizations went up again, according to data released by the health authorities on Sunday. The country now recorded an accumulative total of 4,071,662 Covid-19 cases. Some 90,429 patients have succumbed to the respiratory illness. After fourth successive daily fall, the number of Covid-19 patients who are hospitalized went up again. Some 318 more people were admitted to hospitals in one day, bringing the total to 24,989. That included 4,127 cases in intensive care, up by 57.