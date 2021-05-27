Live: Joe Biden renews probe into Coronavirus origin
- US President Joe Biden has asked US Intelligence to conduct an investigation and submit report on whether Coronavirus was naturally transmitted from an animal to a human or was created in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Delhi's positivity rate dropped below 2% for the first time in 60 days. The national capital recorded 1,500 cases on Wednesday and 130 deaths. As the second wave shows signs of slowing down all over the country states are gearing up for vaccination to help avoid a possible third wave. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to the Centre to ensure vaccine procurement and distribution happens at the earliest. Delhi has had to shut vaccination centres around the city due to the shortage of vaccination.
India recorded a total of 2,40,842 new infections on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 2,71,57,795. The recovery rate now stands at 89.66 per cent. 4,157 daily new fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 3,11,388.
Elsewhere, France has imposed a new travel restrictions on those travelling from the UK due to the spread of the double mutant Covid-variant there. This variant was first identified in India. Travellers from UK who are not French citizens will need to cite an "overwhelming reason" for travelling.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 27 May 2021 08:29 AM
Andhra Pradesh receives 3,000 injections to treat black fungus
Andhra Pradesh received 3,000 injections from the Union government to treat black fungus cases in the state, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding that each patient should be administered 50 injections every week, and that an extra 2,000 injections will be sent soon, reported ANI.
-
Thu, 27 May 2021 07:46 AM
Pfizer holds talks with Union government on Covid-19 vaccines
-
Thu, 27 May 2021 07:25 AM
Joe Biden renews probe into Covid-19 origin
