Polling officials seen carrying voting materials for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of the Bhabanipur by-election in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Bypolls news updates: Polling officials seen carrying voting materials for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of the Bhabanipur by-election in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Utpal Sarkar / ANI)
LIVE updates: Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur, and Pipli

Bypolls across three assembly segments in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; and one in Odisha – Pipli-- are set to commence at 7am on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:05 AM IST

Bypolls are being conducted on Thursday in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; as well as one other constituency in Odisha – Pipli. All eyes are on the Bhabanipur by-election, which will decide Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's fate as chief minister. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission earlier this month, the nearly 12-hour process of voting will begin across the assembly segments at 7am on September 30, while the votes will be counted in all these seats on October 3.  

Follow all the updates here:

  SEP 30, 2021 06:04 AM IST

    Bypolls to begin in 3 assembly segments in Bengal, 1 in Odisha

    Paramilitary jawans conduct a route march for Bhabanipur bypoll in Kolkata. (PTI)
    Paramilitary jawans conduct a route march for Bhabanipur bypoll in Kolkata. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

    Bypolls are to begin on Thursday in three assembly segments of West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; as well as one other constituency in Odisha – Pipli. All eyes are on the Bhabanipur bypolls, which will decide Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's fate as the chief minister of West Bengal at the end of her six-month grace period where she functioned in office despite losing the assembly polls herself earlier this year. Read More

Bypolls news updates: Polling officials seen carrying voting materials for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of the Bhabanipur by-election in Kolkata on Wednesday.&nbsp;(Utpal Sarkar / ANI)
Bypolls news updates: Polling officials seen carrying voting materials for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of the Bhabanipur by-election in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Utpal Sarkar / ANI)
LIVE updates: Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur, and Pipli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Bypolls across three assembly segments in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; and one in Odisha – Pipli-- are set to commence at 7am on Thursday.
Polling officials carrying voting materials leave for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of Bhabanipur by-election, in Kolkata on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Polling officials carrying voting materials leave for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of Bhabanipur by-election, in Kolkata on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur and Pipili to be held today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Tight security arrangements have been made for these bypolls. The most high-profile contest is in Bhabanipur from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. Votes polled on Thursday will be counted on October 3.
