LIVE updates: Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur, and Pipli

Bypolls are being conducted on Thursday in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; as well as one other constituency in Odisha – Pipli. All eyes are on the Bhabanipur by-election, which will decide Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's fate as chief minister. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission earlier this month, the nearly 12-hour process of voting will begin across the assembly segments at 7am on September 30, while the votes will be counted in all these seats on October 3.

