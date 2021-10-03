Bypoll results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

Counting of votes for byelections to four assembly constituencies, three in West Bengal and one in Odisha, will begin at 8am on Sunday. The three assembly constituencies in Bengal are Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj, while that in Odisha is Pipli.

All eyes, however, are on Bhabanipur from where West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is in the fray. Banerjee, who lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari in the assembly elections in March-April, needs to win to retain her chair. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against her.

Bypolls to all four constituencies took place on September 30.