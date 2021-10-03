Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bypoll results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
Representative Image (PTI)
Live

Bypoll results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

All eyes are on Bhabanipur in West Bengal from where CM Mamata Banerjee needs to win to retain her chair.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 07:46 AM IST

Counting of votes for byelections to four assembly constituencies, three in West Bengal and one in Odisha, will begin at 8am on Sunday. The three assembly constituencies in Bengal are Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj, while that in Odisha is Pipli.

All eyes, however, are on Bhabanipur from where West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is in the fray. Banerjee, who lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari in the assembly elections in March-April, needs to win to retain her chair. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against her.

Bypolls to all four constituencies took place on September 30.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Oct 2021 07:45 AM

    3-cornered contest in Jangipur

    Former Bengal minister Jakir Hossain is the ruling TMC's candidate from Jangipur. Sujit Das is the BJP candidate, while Jane Alam Mian is contesting for the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

  • Sun, 03 Oct 2021 07:37 AM

    Bengal CM Mamata, in fray from Bhabanipur, needs to win

    Mamata Banerjee, who is among candidates in the fray from Bhabanipur, needs to win to retain her chair as she lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in the March-April assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against her.

  • Sun, 03 Oct 2021 07:19 AM

    Bypoll results: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

    Counting of votes for bypolls to four assembly constituencies, of which three are in West Bengal and one in Odisha, will begin at 8am today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly bypolls bhabanipur election commission of india west bengal elections odisha elections bengal bypolls pipli jangipur odisha bypolls
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.