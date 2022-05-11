Delhi high court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape
- Marital Rape Verdict LIVE: Exception 2 of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code decriminalises marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his wife is not rape.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape. Favouring the criminalisation, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said
that IPC 375 is violative of article 14 and C and therefore should be struck down. Justice Hari Shankar, meanwhile, disagreed with Justice Shakdher and said that the provision does not violate any law and would continue to exist.
The petitioners now have an option to move to the Supreme Court.
‘Shouldn’t follow west blindly': What Centre has been saying
Earlier this year in January, the union government-led by Bharatiya Janata Party told the Delhi high court that just because other countries, mostly western, have criminalised marital rape does not necessarily mean India should follow them blindly. Read the story here
Union minister Smriti Irani said this on criminalisation of marital rape
During a session in the Parliament on February 2, Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, in response to Communist Party of India member of Parliament Binoy Viswam’s supplementary query on marital rape, had said that the protection of women and children is a priority but condemning every marriage as violent and every man a rapist is not advisable.
What govt says on marital rape
Earlier, the central government had stated that considering the social impact involved, intimate family relations being the subject matter, and this Court not having the privilege of being fully familiarised with ground realities prevailing in different parts of society of this large, populous and diverse country, taking a decision merely based upon the arguments of a few lawyers may not serve the ends of justice.
Petitioner likely to move to SC: Report
Karuna Nundy, one of the lawyers fighting to criminalise marital rape, says will move the Supreme Court, reported NDTV.
What law says on marital rape
The petitioners had challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape) on the ground that it discriminated against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands. Under the exception given in Section 375 of the IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape.
Who said what
According to the order passed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, husbands can be held criminally liable for sexual relations without the consent of the wife while Justice C Harishankar showed disagreement with this view.
Exception 2 of Section 375 of the IPC
Exception 2 of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code decriminalises marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 18 years of age, is not rape.
Delhi HC grants liberty to petitioners to move to SC
Following the split verdict, the Delhi high court granted liberty to the petitioners to move the Supreme Court on this matter.
