Delhi high court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape. Favouring the criminalisation, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said

that IPC 375 is violative of article 14 and C and therefore should be struck down. Justice Hari Shankar, meanwhile, disagreed with Justice Shakdher and said that the provision does not violate any law and would continue to exist.

The petitioners now have an option to move to the Supreme Court.