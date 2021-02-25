LoC ceasefire won't have any bearing on western front, say Army officials

Hours after armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday announced that a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir was established from the midnight of February 24, officials clarified that the step had nothing to do with the situation on India's border with China.

"Situation along northern borders has no bearing on our decision along the LoC on Western front. Army prepared to meet all operational challenges, remains poised to mitigate threats," officials told news agency ANI.

India and China have been involved in a border dispute for decades over Line of Actual Control (LAC), which is not clearly demarcated, but the dispute flared in May last year after the Galwan Valley clash. However, recently, the two countries have agreed to disengage from the border and are now in the process of pulling troops back from parts of it. This is in cognisance with India's stand that peace at the border is a prerequisite for developing bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, China earlier last week revealed for the first time information on the number of soldiers who died in one of the military standoff between the countries at the Galwan clash. According to the country, four of its soldiers died in the clash.

Troops from India and Pakistan have been involved in frequent skirmishes since relations between the two countries deteriorated after the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019.

According to a joint statement issued by the armies of both India and Pakistan, the decision to observe a ceasefire followed a discussion between Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria. During their discussion on the hotline, the two sides “reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere”, the statement said.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021,” the statement added.